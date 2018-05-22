TV presenter tackles loose racehorse

Video

What do you do if a half-tonne racehorse is running straight at you?

If you are At The Races presenter Hayley Moore, you stand your ground and tackle the animal using your bare hands.

Ms Moore was working at Chepstow Racecourse when Give Em A Clump stumbled and unseated his rider.

She was knocked to the ground, but kept hold of the reins, unsaddled the gelding and then got back to her day job.

Footage courtesy of At The Races TV.