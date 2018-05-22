Rail passengers on commuter experience

Video

The new Wales rail franchise holder will be held to account on issues like punctuality, cleanliness and service quality - or they will not get paid.

The head of Transport for Wales (TfW) said the contract includes key elements of service provision not included before.

The winner - also new South Wales Metro operator - is expected to be unveiled in the next 24 hours.

Welsh Government ministers are discussing final details on Tuesday.

Rail passengers Jade and Kelly told BBC Wales economics correspondent Sarah Dickins what they want to see improved from Pontypridd to Cardiff.