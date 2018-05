Video

A girl caught in the Manchester Arena bombing when she was 12 is still unable to talk about it, one year later.

Salman Abedi killed 22 people when he detonated a homemade bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.

Vanessa Leach from Buckley, Flintshire, picked up her daughter Emily, now 13, and nephew Ben, 19, near the venue just after the attack after they escaped unhurt.