'The house was in such a blaze'

A mother has described the panic she went through after her son phoned to say there was a fire at their home.
Alina Joseph, 38, from Hirwaun, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was working three miles (5km) away at Tesco, Aberdare, on Saturday.
She arrived home to find a scene of destruction.
21 May 2018
