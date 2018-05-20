Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UKIP should walk off stage after Brexit, Nathan Gill says
UKIP should 'walk off stage' if the UK government delivers a successful Brexit settlement, says Welsh MEP Nathan Gill.
The former leader of the party in Wales was speaking to BBC Welsh affairs editor Vaughan Roderick on BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement.
UKIP Wales has been asked to comment.
-
20 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-44188335/ukip-should-walk-off-stage-after-brexit-nathan-gill-saysRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window