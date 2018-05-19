Fans' joy at royal wedding celebrations

Media player
Royal wedding 2018: Welsh fans' joy at celebrations
Welsh fans have spoken of their joy at being part of royal wedding celebrations at events.
Some people camped overnight to get a coveted spot along the processional route in Windsor to get a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, while others attended parties in Wales.
19 May 2018
