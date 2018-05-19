What does it take to be a police dog?
South Wales Police: What does it take to be a canine cop?

As South Wales Police welcomes its newest recruits in the form of a litter of new puppies, BBC Wales takes a look at what it takes to make the grade.

Can explosives sniffer dog Bella teach trainee Blod some skills?

