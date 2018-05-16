Man jailed for wedding party attack

Video

A man has been jailed for three years for stamping on the face of a wedding party guest in a brawl outside a pub in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

CCTV footage showed Daniel Morgan, 26, from Tonypandy, and others fighting outside the Pandy Inn last June.

The bride was seen trying to break up the brawl as her brother-in-law, lying helplessly on the floor, was stamped on by Morgan.

He was jailed at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court after admitting attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.