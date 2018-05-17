Video

A Paralympic medal-winning table tennis player said his career could end due to a council decision over his care.

Paul Davies, 51, who won bronze at London 2012, claimed the amount of care offered meant he could no longer train or compete with the British team.

Mr Davies, from North Cornelly, Bridgend, was cared for full-time by his wife Deborah, but she died in 2016.

Bridgend council said it believed it had offered "a plan of care and assistance" designed to meet his needs.