Fire crews tackle blaze at old club
More than thirty firefighters are tackling a major blaze at a derelict club in Barry.

Crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue were called to the Old Constitutional Club, on Station Street, at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday.

Nearby residents are being advised to keep their windows and doors shut.

  • 15 May 2018