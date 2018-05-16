Face to face with a drug gang
County Lines: Face to face with the drug gangs

As part of a BBC Wales Investigates programme gang members agreed to speak anonymously about what they do.

This video is part of a more in-depth examination of the so-called County Lines drug phenomenon.

County Lines: Why Wales is hit so hard

  • 16 May 2018
