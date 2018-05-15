Media player
Paul Savage: Mother recalls son's murder 15 years ago
Detectives are to review evidence collected following the murder of a postman in Flintshire 15 years ago.
Paul Savage, 30, was attacked with a wooden baton while on his round in Clayton Road, Mold, on 4 February 2003.
His mother June White has continued to campaign for her son's killers to be brought to justice.
