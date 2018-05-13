Thousands at Cardiff City promotion party

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thousands of fans enjoy Cardiff City promotion parade
Thousands of fans have been celebrating Cardiff's City's promotion to the Premier League.
Bluebirds fans turned out in their droves to honour Neil Warnock and his team on Sunday.
-
13 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-44103435/thousands-of-fans-enjoy-cardiff-city-promotion-paradeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window