The souped-up shed that can do 80mph

A souped-up motorised shed and a motorbike will aim to break a world records on a Welsh beach this weekend.

The Fastest Shed will hope to smash its own 80mph (129km/h) record record time at a land speed event at Pendine Sands in Carmarthenshire on Saturday and Sunday.

Superbike racer Zef Eisenberg will also attempt to break the land-speed record - and the 200mph barrier - on sand on his supercharged Suzuki Hayabusa bike.

Owner Kevin Nicks says his is the only road-legal motorised shed in the world.