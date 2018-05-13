Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jack, the hawk that patrols Cardiff's skies to scare gulls
Meet Jack - Cardiff's friendly eye in the sky. He's the hawk that patrols the skies over the city centre in an attempt to keep gulls away.
A report in 2011 said Cardiff had more than 6,000 seagulls but with the help of Rentokil's Layla Bennett, Jack circles above the capital, tricking the gulls into thinking it is a hawk nesting area.
-
13 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-44080914/jack-the-hawk-that-patrols-cardiff-s-skies-to-scare-gullsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window