Pressure over disabled grant cut
The Welsh Government is under pressure from Labour politicians to reconsider its decision to scrap a grant for disabled people.

The £27m Welsh Independent Living Grant (WILG) is paid to around 1,300 people.

That money has been passed to local councils who are now reassessing recipients.

The government said WILG was a "two-tier system" and it was working with councils to "support independent living for all disabled people".

Nathan Lee Davies is a WILG recipient and founder of the 'Save WILG' campaign. The Labour member says the Welsh Government should follow the Scottish Government and keep a national fund.

  • 09 May 2018
