Neil Warnock's daughter interrupts Cardiff press conference

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock's post-match press conference was interrupted by his daughter.

He was speaking after the Bluebirds won promotion to the Premier League on Sunday.

They clinched the second automatic promotion spot after drawing 0-0 at home to Reading.

  • 06 May 2018