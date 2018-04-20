'Carnage' after car hit footballers

Media player
A football club has said it is "truly shocked" after a group of teenagers were injured when a car collided with them after a match.
A 35-year-old man was arrested following the incident at Cornelly United's ground in Bridgend county at about 20:00 BST on Thursday.
South Wales Police said none of the injuries were thought to be life threatening.
Joseph Jones, club secretary, said there was "carnage" after the group was hit.
20 Apr 2018
