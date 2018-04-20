Video
Rough sleepers have been through enough, says The Wallich
Rough sleeping could be reduced if a scheme used to allocate housing was scrapped, a report has found.
Despite many rough sleepers being considered vulnerable due to poor health or substance misuse, the current "priority need" criteria means they are still on the street.
An assembly committee said that should change "as a matter of urgency".
Lindsay Cordery-Bruce chief executive of homeless charity The Wallich, said rough sleepers need the change.
