Shop robbery 'victim' was behind the raid

A shop worker who pretended to be the victim of a robbery she helped organise has been jailed for six years.

Michelle Williams, 34, of Blaina, Blaenau Gwent, was seen on CCTV to be overpowered by a crowbar-wielding robber and forced to hand over cash.

Cardiff Crown Court heard police initially believed her version of events at the One Stop in Usk, Monmouthshire, in February 2017, but found out she was in on the plan.

Williams pleaded guilty to robbery.