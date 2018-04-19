Video

Not making changes to hospitals in west Wales is "simply not an option", Hywel Dda health board has said.

Proposals have been outlined which include Withybush in Pembrokeshire losing its status as a round-the-clock general hospital while Glangwili in Carmarthen will also see changes.

A new hospital offering trauma and emergency care is also in line to be built between Narberth and Whitland, while a network of 10 hubs will offer community health services too.

Steve Moore, health board chief executive, said the changes were necessary because of the financial, recruitment and demand challenges facing it over the next 20 years.

But he said all hospitals would remain busy places, offering a range of services.