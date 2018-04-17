'You're always concerned about money'

Video

Efforts to tackle child poverty and low incomes in Wales are being "damaged" by UK government welfare and tax reforms, it has been claimed.

An Equality and Human Rights Commission report estimates there could be 50,000 more Welsh children in poverty by 2021.

Children's Minister Huw Irranca-Davies warned of "profound hardship".

The UK government said its reforms offered parents tailored support to help them into work, "which remains the best route out of poverty".

Sabrina Cresswell, 35, from Cwmbran, works a few hours a week for a local authority in another area.

She is a single mother with a seven year old autistic daughter and her closest relatives are her elderly grandparents.

Ms Cresswell receives council tax support, housing benefit and working tax credit.

She said money is tight and she has to make choices which have in the past included deciding whether to buy food or nappies.

"I love working but unless you're working 16 hours they don't consider child care costs," she told BBC Wales social affairs correspondent India Pollock.

"Generally when you're working, I think they assume you're going to be fine so they strip all of the benefits down. But as a single mum I do all the hours I can."