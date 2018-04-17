Video

BBC Cymru Wales has taken possession of its new headquarters in Cardiff.

The £100m building at the site of the former bus station is part of Central Square, a development that will include one million sq ft (92,903 sq m) of office, residential and retail space.

Installing broadcast technology will take 18 months and the first staff are likely to move in by the end of 2019.

Director General Lord Tony Hall said the new building showed "creative ambition".