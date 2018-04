Video

The parents of a 21-year-old trainee teacher who died in a road accident last year have said "so much more can be done" to prevent fatal collisions.

Julian and Gill Smith's daughter Rhiannon was killed in a car accident as she tried to turn onto the A48 near Llandevaud in Newport.

Mr and Mrs Smith, along with Newport East MP Jessica Morden want a UK-wide body to spot trends and prevent more crashes.