'So many lives ruined in one moment'
Katie Jenkins lost her mother in a crash in September 2016.

She said 50-year-old Ray Jones was riding pillion on a motorbike with her husband when it was hit by a car which had pulled out from a petrol station without the driver looking in Blaenavon, Torfaen.

Ms Jenkins, from Abersychan, has joined calls for the launch of a new independent police branch for road crashes

  • 16 Apr 2018