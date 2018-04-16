'So many lives ruined in one moment'

Media player
Blaenavon fatal crash left 'so many lives ruined'
Katie Jenkins lost her mother in a crash in September 2016.
She said 50-year-old Ray Jones was riding pillion on a motorbike with her husband when it was hit by a car which had pulled out from a petrol station without the driver looking in Blaenavon, Torfaen.
Ms Jenkins, from Abersychan, has joined calls for the launch of a new independent police branch for road crashes
16 Apr 2018
