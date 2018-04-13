'It takes a week to get an appointment'

Video

It is becoming harder to make a convenient doctor's appointment in Wales, new figures suggest.

One in five people questioned in the National Survey for Wales struggled to book time at their surgery in 2016-17.

Of 10,000 people surveyed, those in urban areas had most difficulty booking a convenient appointment - 23% compared to 12% of those living rurally.

The Welsh Government said it was working with the NHS and GPs to improve access as part of service reforms.

Some people in Pontypridd said they would phone on Monday, but could not be seen until the week after.