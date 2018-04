Video

A message sent out by a drug dealer advertising ecstasy tablets was used to convict him after part of his finger was visible.

It was found on the phone of a man was arrested in Bridgend as part of a drugs operation.

This started a pioneering operation that took police 120 miles from Bridgend to Redditch, Worcestershire.

In the end, a finger print taken from the photograph helped to secure 11 convictions.