How will pine martens affect squirrels?

Video

There are hopes the reintroduction of pine martens in Ceredigion could help boost red squirrel numbers there, as they have in Scotland.

There were fears their reintroduction at Tywi Forest, near Tregaron, could have a negative effect on red squirrels as they are their natural predators.

And their presence there has made it more difficult to monitor the animals.

But a wildlife trust hopes pine martens will eventually help cut grey squirrel numbers there, as in other areas.