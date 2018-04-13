'It doesn't seem there are ethnic minorities'

Video
'It doesn't seem that there are other ethnic minorities'
The arts in Wales do not represent its people and the country is "lagging behind" in promoting diversity, a theatre boss has said.
Cardiff-based artistic director Abdul Shayek, who moved from London and set-up the Fio theatre company in 2015, said he notices differences.
He recently ran a project called "Declaration" to give more opportunities to ethnic minority groups.
Nazma Ali from Swansea took part because she has wanted to be a writer for years but felt excluded.
