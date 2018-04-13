'It doesn't seem there are ethnic minorities'

Video

The arts in Wales do not represent its people and the country is "lagging behind" in promoting diversity, a theatre boss has said.

Cardiff-based artistic director Abdul Shayek, who moved from London and set-up the Fio theatre company in 2015, said he notices differences.

He recently ran a project called "Declaration" to give more opportunities to ethnic minority groups.

Nazma Ali from Swansea took part because she has wanted to be a writer for years but felt excluded.