'It doesn't seem there are ethnic minorities'
The arts in Wales do not represent its people and the country is "lagging behind" in promoting diversity, a theatre boss has said.

Cardiff-based artistic director Abdul Shayek, who moved from London and set-up the Fio theatre company in 2015, said he notices differences.

He recently ran a project called "Declaration" to give more opportunities to ethnic minority groups.

Nazma Ali from Swansea took part because she has wanted to be a writer for years but felt excluded.

  • 13 Apr 2018