The Syrian children learning Welsh
Video

Syrian refugees Shadi and Sara are embracing their new life in Wales by learning Welsh.

The seven and eight-year-old have been going to school in Ceredigion since January after their family fled the war in Syria.

  • 12 Apr 2018
