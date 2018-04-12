Media player
The Syrian children learning Welsh after fleeing war
Syrian refugees Shadi and Sara are embracing their new life in Wales by learning Welsh.
The seven and eight-year-old have been going to school in Ceredigion since January after their family fled the war in Syria.
12 Apr 2018
