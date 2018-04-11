'My father was on the floor for 11 hours'

Video

An 80-year-old man spent 11 hours lying on his kitchen floor without moving during a 23 hour wait for an ambulance.

John Williams died at Morriston Hospital in Swansea six days after suffering a fall at his home in Gowerton.

His family waited for 23 hours before an ambulance arrived to take him to hospital, where he had to wait another seven hours before he was admitted to a ward.

His son Darren, 48, says the ambulance service contacted the family three times to apologise for the delay.