WWI shipwreck search gets cash boost
A lottery grant of more £400,000 will be used to search for sunken warships around the Welsh coast.

It will be run by the Royal Commission in partnership with Bangor University and the Nautical Archaeology Society.

Richard Bellamy, head of the Heritage Lottery Fund, said: "It will look at a part of Wales' history that lots of people might not know about."

  • 11 Apr 2018
