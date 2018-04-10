Ambulance wait mum 'let down terribly'

Video

The son of a woman who had to wait more than an hour and 20 minutes before getting to hospital has said she was let down by the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Kevin Payne and his brother rang for an ambulance after their mother Patricia had a stroke at her home in Cardiff in February.

But they were told she was not a priority so the brothers took her to hospital themselves.

It comes as the latest figures released to the Welsh Conservatives showed 1,860 calls to the ambulance service resulted in a six-hour wait for help to arrive.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said the figures needed to be set against the backdrop of sustained winter demand.