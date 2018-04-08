Giant puppet's south Wales tour begins

Video

The largest mechanical puppet constructed in Britain began its five-day tour across south Wales on Sunday.

The Man Engine towered over crowds in Blaenavon, Torfaen, as it was "brought alive" by a dozen handlers.

The mechanical miner, which measures 36ft (11m), is visiting key areas linked to the nation's industrial past, including Swansea.

Sunday's event started at Big Pit museum before parading to Blaenavon Ironworks for an opening ceremony.