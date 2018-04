Video

A multi-million pound redevelopment of a Denbighshire seaside town's sea front is "on programme", the council has said.

Work in Rhyl includes a £15m water park on the site of the former Sun Centre attraction.

It is hoped the centre, alongside over projects, can help attract a further 350,000 visitors to Rhyl.

Jamie Groves, the council's head of facilities, said the development was "critical" to the town's future as a resort.