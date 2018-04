Video

It was in 1994 that Riverdance was performed during the Eurovision Song Contest in Dublin, bringing Irish dancing to the masses.

Spin-off shows, such as Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance, began touring the globe to huge acclaim.

Yet the sport has never truly taken off in Wales.

Now, two sisters, Ffion and Abigael Elson, aged 12 and 10, are hoping to change that, drawing attention to the sport by competing at an international level.