Plan to use whelk shells in cosmetics

Swansea university plan to use whelk shells in face wash
Scientists at Swansea University are working on a plan to use waste seashells in face washes.
A team has been testing whelk shells which are a by-product at a Ceredigion food company.
It is hoped further testing will show they can be used in cosmetic products.
07 Apr 2018
