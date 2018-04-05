'Uncertainty' for car industry

Video

Latest new car sales figures for Wales show they fell by 19.5% in March, compared to a year before.

It is a steeper fall than the UK, which saw a drop of 15.7%.

Car sales are a significant barometer of the economy with automotive firms employing 18,000 people in Wales with new registration plates released in March and September each year.

Wales has 40 international automotive companies as well as 100 smaller suppliers.

One of them is GSM Automotive in Brecon, which employs 130 people making interiors for car-makers such as Jaguar.

BBC Wales economics correspondent Sarah Dickins talked to Andrew Farthing, chief executive and worker Caroline Jones.