Wheels in motion for tunnel cycle path

Video

Plans to reopen a disused railway tunnel as a walking and cycling attraction have taken a step forward with the fitting of a new steel hatch and air vent.

The work at Rhondda Tunnel in Blaengwynfi has been completed, as further studies are carried out to assess the viability of it being reopened.

The 1.8 mile (2.9km) tunnel, which runs to Blaencwm, was previously used by trains taking coal from Rhondda mines to the ports of Swansea Bay, but it was closed in 1968 and the entrances were buried.