Alun Cairns defends Second Severn Crossing name change
Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has defended a decision to rename the Second Severn Crossing the Prince of Wales Bridge.
Mr Cairns said he was not surprised by criticism but claimed the "wider, silent majority is absolutely with us".
The new bridge name marks Prince Charles being given the title 60 years ago, and him turning 70 this year.
Mr Cairns was speaking to Felicity Evans on BBC Radio Wales.
05 Apr 2018
