Uniform grant cut prompts criticism

A decision to cut a £700,000 grant which helps thousands of poorer families buy school uniforms in Wales has been criticised.

The Welsh Government's school uniform grant, available to Year 7 students eligible for free school meals, helped 5,500 learners last year.

But it has cut the scheme for 2018/19, as the cost of uniforms had "reduced".

Dr Victoria Winckler, director at think tank the Bevan Foundation, said the cut would save a small sum for the government but it would affect so many.