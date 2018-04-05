'They don't always want to eat healthy'
Mums on the battle to get children to eat healthy

More than a quarter of children in north Wales are overweight or obese when they start primary school, a health board has warned.

Betsi Cadwaladr health board has drawn up a three-year-plan, including helping pregnant women to manage their weight.

Mothers said that while they tried to limit processed food it was hard as children did not always want to eat healthy food.

