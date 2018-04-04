'Unnavigable' canal clean-up under way
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Clogged Montgomery Canal clean-up under way

A £320,000 grant has been given to a project clearing a stretch of canal clogged with dead and fallen trees.

The Canal & River Trust has begun restoring just over a mile of the Montgomery Canal near Welshpool, Powys.

At the moment, it is "unnavigable" and the project aims to clear the water so boats can use the canal.

  • 04 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Canal collapse 'height of house'