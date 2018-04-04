Smoke billows from derelict asylum
Firefighters battle blaze at derelict North Wales Hospital

Dramatic footage shows flames shooting out of the roof of an abandoned Victorian-era asylum which has previously been ravaged by fire.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the North Wales Hospital, Denbigh, just before 12:30 BST on Wednesday.

Eight crews are tackling the large blaze and the roof is said to be in an unsafe condition.

