Smoke billows from derelict asylum

Firefighters battle blaze at derelict North Wales Hospital
Dramatic footage shows flames shooting out of the roof of an abandoned Victorian-era asylum which has previously been ravaged by fire.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the North Wales Hospital, Denbigh, just before 12:30 BST on Wednesday.
Eight crews are tackling the large blaze and the roof is said to be in an unsafe condition.
04 Apr 2018
