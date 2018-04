Video

The UK's first high-energy proton beam therapy centre for treatment of life-threatening cancers is due to open in Wales.

The private clinic in Newport is expected to start using the treatment next week.

Freya Bevan, now five, from Neath, was treated in the United States after being refused NHS funding for proton beam therapy for a rare brain tumour.

Her father, John Paul, said he was angry the UK was "so far behind".