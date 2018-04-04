Welshman recalls 'I have a dream' speech
Video

Remembering Martin Luther King, 50 years after his death

It is 50 years since civil rights activist Martin Luther King was assassinated.

He is probably best remembered for his historic "I have a dream" speech.

Among the estimated 250,000 people in Washington DC that day was Martin Price from Cwmbran, Torfaen.

Here, he recalls what it was like to witness such an event.

