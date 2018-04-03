Media player
How is proton beam therapy used to treat cancer?
The first high-energy proton beam therapy centre in the UK is due to open in Wales for treatment for life-threatening cancers.
The private clinic in Newport is expected to start using the treatment next week.
But what is proton beam therapy?
Sian Lloyd explains.
03 Apr 2018
