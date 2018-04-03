What is proton beam therapy?
How is proton beam therapy used to treat cancer?

The first high-energy proton beam therapy centre in the UK is due to open in Wales for treatment for life-threatening cancers.

The private clinic in Newport is expected to start using the treatment next week.

But what is proton beam therapy?

Sian Lloyd explains.

