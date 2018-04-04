Video

There is a "toxic culture of bullying" at Mind Cymru, according to some of its former employees.

BBC Wales has heard a number of claims from ex-workers at the mental health charity's Cardiff headquarters.

Chief operating officer Paul Ward said: "We take the wellbeing of our staff very seriously and we are very saddened to hear that people who have worked for us feel they had a bad experience. We do not tolerate bullying and take any allegations extremely seriously."

Andrew Jones worked for Mind between June 2015 and March 2016.