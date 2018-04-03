Video

Three councils have been criticised for handing back money intended for people who are struggling to pay their rent.

Every year councils receive money from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) to spend on discretionary housing payments (DHP).

Merthyr Tydfil will send back the biggest proportion of its fund - 19% - saying it had been given more cash to hand out but had fewer applicants.

Jennie Bibbings from Shelter Cymru said for thousands of people in Wales, the money was the difference between security and homelessness.