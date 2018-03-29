Fire engulfs bus during rush hour

Media player
Fire destroys bus engulfed by flames in Deeside
A bus has been destroyed after being engulfed by flames during rush hour in Flintshire.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze on Weighbridge Road, Deeside, at 08:10 BST on Thursday. No one was hurt.
This dramatic footage was captured by Wayne Brown.
29 Mar 2018
